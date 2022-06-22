Grubhub note saves NYC rape victim with help from Chipper Truck Café: reports

A Grubhub note sent to a Yonkers café led to the rescue of a woman who was allegedly held against her will and raped in a Bronx house, according to police and news reports.

Employees at Chipper Truck Café received an order around 5 a.m. Sunday morning for an Irish breakfast sandwich and a cheeseburger with a special note that read, “Please call police, his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don’t make it obvious,” News 12 Westchester reported.

Despite the slightly jumbled message, employees jumped into action and called police.

“People normally put notes like, ‘Can you leave it in my driveway? Can I have extra syrup in my order? Can I have an extra soda?’ But never something like this,” café worker Alicia Berme told CBS New York.

“The message came in, and the girls read it and they called my husband to see what they should do,” owner Alice Bermejo also told the television station. “He told them, ‘let’s call the police, we can’t take any risk or chance.’”

When the order left with the driver, café employees weren’t sure what happened until the next day, CBS reported.

Although the note was jumbled, employees still understood the alleged victim’s message. news12

“A detective had called and said there had been an arrest made and that the girl was safe, and we were like, we’re so happy…so happy,” said Bermejo, News 12 reported.

The victim was a 24-year-old woman who sent the alarming message and the alleged rapist was 32-year-old Kemoy Royal.

Royal was arrested Sunday morning and charged by the NYPD with rape, strangulation, criminal sex acts, unlawful imprisonment, sexual abuse, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and menacing, authorities said.

Royal was also charged Sunday from an earlier incident on June 15 with attempted rape, sexual abuse and assault on a 26-year-old woman, police said.