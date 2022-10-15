Greenwich Village ‘hostage’ situation ends after Post exposes rowdies

The lunchtime lunacy is over.

A band of high-school hooligans are no longer terrorizing Greenwich Village residents after The Post exposed the foul-mouthed, toy gun-toting rowdies earlier this month.

For at least a year while school is in session, the roughnecks loitered on stoops, rolled blunts, and menaced West 13th Street residents who had the nerve to question them.

The Post spotted the louts brandishing realistic-looking imitation guns, which they fired at frightened pedestrians. Neighbors — who said they felt like they were being held hostage — pointed to the fake TEC-9 semi-automatic pistols as a tragedy waiting to happen.

The ruffians were followed back to the Harvest Collegiate High School on West 14th Street.

Cheryl Schwartzman, a retired lawyer, had called 911 and the 6th Precinct, to no avail. She said local cops had notified Harvest Collegiate High School officials of the on-going problem — but claimed the principal failed to take action.

High school students smoke weed on West 13th St. Helayne Seidman Local high school student brandishes a toy gun that looks real during a school lunch break. Helayne Seidman

Super Mike Figueroa with the mess left from high school students at lunch on steps of 106 West 13th St. Helayne Seidman

Some students at Harvest Collegiate High School go to lunch on the steps of buildings on West 13th St. Helayne Seidman

But an Oct. 1 expose by The Post seems to have done the trick. The teens have not been seen since, she said.

“Our block was overrun by unruly, scary teens at lunchtime, and we had no one to help us: Not the police, not our absentee super, not the block association. But, thanks to the New York Post … and photos of the mayhem, the problem magically and suddenly disappeared,” Schwartzman said of the year-long siege.