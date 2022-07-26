Greenwich Village gunman opens fire when family of robbery victim steps in: cops

An armed would-be robber tried to stick up a man in Greenwich Village and fired off a single round when the victim’s family intervened, according to cops.

The male suspect approached his 41-year-old victim on Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street in the hip Manhattan enclave around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings, cops said.

Instead of complying, the victim fought to grab hold of the suspect’s gun – and some of his family members who were with him also joined the fray, police said.

The male suspect, pictured here, approached his 41-year-old victim on Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street in Greenwich Village around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, cops said. NYPD

Police investigate after a gunman fired a single shot during an attempted robbery in Greenwich Village on Sunday night. William Miller

Police were still looking for the suspect Tuesday. William Miller

During the struggle, the suspect fired off a single shot, striking no one, cops said.

He then fled in a white BMW sedan without stealing anything, police said.

Police released surveillance of the suspect late Monday.