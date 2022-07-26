Greenwich Village gunman opens fire when family of robbery victim steps in: cops

An armed would-be robber tried to stick up a man in Greenwich Village and fired off a single round when the victim’s family intervened, according to cops.
The male suspect approached his 41-year-old victim on Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street in the hip Manhattan enclave around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings, cops said.
Instead of complying, the victim fought to grab hold of the suspect’s gun – and some of his family members who were with him also joined the fray, police said.
During the struggle, the suspect fired off a single shot, striking no one, cops said.
He then fled in a white BMW sedan without stealing anything, police said.
Police released surveillance of the suspect late Monday.