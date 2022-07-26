Greenwich Village gunman opens fire when family of robbery victim steps in: cops

An armed would-be robber tried to stick up a man in Greenwich Village and fired off a single round when the victim’s family intervened, according to cops.

The male suspect approached his 41-year-old victim on Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street in the hip Manhattan enclave around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings, cops said. 

Instead of complying, the victim fought to grab hold of the suspect’s gun – and some of his family members who were with him also joined the fray, police said. 

The male suspect, pictured here, approached his 41-year-old victim on Bleecker Street near Sullivan Street in Greenwich Village around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, cops said.
NYPD
Cops on the scene investigating after a gunman fired a single shot during an attempted robbery in Greenwich Village on Sunday night.
Police investigate after a gunman fired a single shot during an attempted robbery in Greenwich Village on Sunday night.
William Miller
Police comb the scene in search of shell casings after a would-be robber fired a single shot in Greenwich Village Sunday night.
Police were still looking for the suspect Tuesday.
William Miller

During the struggle, the suspect fired off a single shot, striking no one, cops said. 

He then fled in a white BMW sedan without stealing anything, police said. 

Police released surveillance of the suspect late Monday.