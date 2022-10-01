Greenwich Village block held hostage by lunchtime rowdies

Greenwich Village residents are not fans of these new kids on the block.

A band of foul-mouthed, toy gun-waving, pot-puffing high school hooligans are keeping residents of West 13th off 6th Avenue hostage in their own tony homes, terrified denizens told The Post.

For at least a year while school is in session, the roughnecks roam from stoop to stoop every day at lunchtime, rolling blunts, getting high, acting out and taunting anyone who gets in their way.

“They are the bane of the block,” fumed Michael Figueroa, 53, a superintendent for two buildings, who has chased the group from his locations, cleaned up their mess and witnessed the rowdy behavior firsthand.

Both this week and last, The Post spotted the ruffians brandishing realistic-looking imitation guns, which they fired at frightened pedestrians. Neighbors pointed to the fake TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol as a tragedy waiting to happen.

The troublemakers were followed back to the Harvest Collegiate High School on West 14th Street.

Figueroa said the group is opportunistic and with multiple home renovations being done on the block, “if they see a door open [they go in to smoke their weed]. I see them constantly. It’s the same guys, it’s the same crew.”

“This is their lunchroom and they are going to use this as their lunchroom until June,” said Cheryl Schwartzman of the block siege.

When the senior citizen recently asked the group politely to move so she could enter her building, one vile thug shouted, “Suck my d–k!” and spit all over her stoop.

“My frustration is that this is an ongoing problem and no one is here when the teens congregate,” she added.

Schwartzman, a retired lawyer, has called 911 and the 6th Precinct, to no avail. She said local cops have notified Harvest Collegiate High School officials of the on-going problem — but claimed the principal has yet to take action. The school did not return messages.

Major crimes in the 6th Precinct are up 72% this year, NYPD stats show. Felony assaults climbed 7% (142 from 133) and robberies 47% (186 from 127), while petty larcenies rose 60% (1,467 from 917). Grand larcenies have soared 91% (976 from 510) and burglary has skyrocketed 96% (325 from 166), the NYPD stats through Sept. 25 show.