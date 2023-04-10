‘Green Book’ actor died of fentanyl, cocaine overdose: NYC officials

“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., whose body was found dumped in the Bronx in late November, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, city officials said Monday.

Vallelonga, 60, was found dead outside a sheet metal manufacturing factory in Hunts Point just before 4 a.m. Nov. 28, cops said.

Police said at the time that the actor had apparently died of an OD and that his body had been tossed out of a vehicle.

The city Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Monday that the actor’s death was accidental, caused by “acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” an ME rep said.

The dead actor’s father, Frank Vallelonga Sr., was the Copacabana bouncer known as “Tony Lip” who was one of the main characters in the 2018 “Green Book” film, which tells the story of the elder Vallelonga as he drove black pianist Don Shirley through the segregated South in 1962.

The movie’s title refers to the book that showed black travelers were they were allowed to stay at the time.

Vallelonga Sr., who died in 2013, was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen.

The younger Vallelonga appeared in the Oscar-winning flick as his uncle, Rudy Vallelonga.





Frank Vallelonga Jr. (left) appeared with star Viggo Mortensen (right) in the flick “Green Book.” AFP via Getty Images





Vallelonga Jr.’s body was found dumped in the Bronx. Getty Images





(From left) Frank Vallelonga Sr., with his sons Nick and Frank Jr., was one of the main characters in the movie “Green Book.” Getty Images

Vallelonga Jr.’s body was reported by a 911 caller in late November.

A day later, Steven Smith, 35, was charged with concealment of a human corpse.

Cops at the time said they had Smith on video tossing the actor’s body from a car and that he later confessed. Smith reportedly told police at one point that a woman named “Pam” approached him to ask for his help in dumping the body of a person who overdosed.

The current status of his criminal case was not immediately clear.