‘Graphic’ lynching images found on Brooklyn 4 train

MTA cleaners found “graphic” images depicting lynching on a 4 train in Brooklyn on Tuesday, sources said.

The photocopied flyers “depicting graphic executions (lynching)” were found plastered inside the train at Utica Avenue station in Crown Heights at around 12:37 p.m., according to an internal MTA report viewed by The Post.

Sources said a straphanger reported the posters to a subway worker, who in turn informed police.

Police responded to the reported vandalism and took down and confiscated the images.

A suspect was not in custody on Tuesday,

The crime was the latest in a spate of misdeeds in the subway system.

A 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a Brooklyn subway station last week.

On Monday, an 18-year-old girl was repeatedly punched in the face in a random attack in an L train subway station in Manhattan.

NYPD and MTA did not immediately comment on the lynching images.

The vandalism was found on the same day President Biden signed into law the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act — the first anti-lynching legislation to ever become law after over 200 attempts in the last hundred or so years. The bill makes lynching a federal crime.

Additional reporting by Tina Moore