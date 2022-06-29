Gov. Kathy Hochul to ban concealed carry in ‘sensitive locations’

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled a list of “sensitive locations” where she is seeking to ban concealed carry following the bombshell Supreme court gun ruling last week — as she also argued it shouldn’t be a “default” for private businesses.

“My team is reviewing all of our options, we’re gonna make sure we have the strongest protections possible,” the New York governor said Wednesday afternoon.

Hochul and lawmakers will go into an extraordinary session Thursday to pass legislation complying with the SCOTUS ruling that tossed out a century-old New York statute restricting the carrying of concealed weapons.

The list of sensitive locations includes:

Federal, state and local government buildings

Health and medical facilities

Places where children gather such as daycares, parks, zoos and playgrounds

Public transportation including subways and buses

Polling sites

Educational institutions

Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a list of “sensitive locations” where she is seeking to ban the carrying of concealed weapons. Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Hochul also insisted she wants to ensure concealed carry isn’t a “default” position for private businesses.

“The presumption in the state of New York, after we sign this bill into law, will be the presumption that private property owners will not want to have concealed carry weapons on their premises,” she explained.

If a private business wants to allow firearms, the onus will need to be on them to display a sign that says “concealed carry weapons welcome here,” Hochul said.

Meanwhile, earlier Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams groaned about not being able to implement an all-out ban in New York City — as he battles to get illegal guns off Big Apple streets.

“The Supreme Court said we can’t do that,” he conceded.

At least six people, including two teens, were shot across the city overnight Tuesday, cops said — and both the mayor and law enforcement have warned gun violence will only continue to escalate over summer.

“It’s only going to get worse,” a veteran NYPD detective in Manhattan told The Post last week after a bloody Father’s Day night, adding, “it’s going to be total anarchy in the summer.”

The head of Hotel Trades Council, a powerful hotel union, penned a letter to Hochul and Albany leaders arguing for restrictions on concealed carry in hotels, casinos and other facilities that serve large numbers of tourists.

“Even here in New York, hospitality workers regularly face dangerous situations, ranging from gun violence to sexual assault,” President Rich Maroko wrote Wednesday.

“Appropriately restrictive gun laws are critical in order to keep both customers and workers safe in these facilities.”

Maroko cited the horrific 2017 massacre in Las Vegas, where a lone gunman at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino fired off 1,000 rounds into a crowd of people attending a music festival — slaughtering 60 innocent people.

“We also encourage you to codify the rights of business owners, hospitality or otherwise, to restrict the concealed carry of firearms in their own facilities,” he said.

In addition, Hochul said she intends to require gun license applicants to undergo more extensive firearm training courses that include an in-person component.

The governor is also seeking stricter background check requirements and wants to update New York’s “safe storage” laws that require a gun to be locked up in a house if there’s someone 18 or younger living there.

That’s a level up from the current law, which only requires the lockup if someone 16 or younger is a resident of the home.

The governor admitted she expects a legal challenge to the new law.

“I will go right up to the line. I will not cross the line. But I know that we can do whatever we can to protect New Yorkers,” she said.