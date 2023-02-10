Gov. Kathy Hochul says Long Island’s George Santos should resign

Just go! Please!

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that lying Long Island congressman George Santos should quit his post, declaring that his mountain of deceptions about his biography and finances are a “distraction” for the state.

The Republican freshman is under a slew of investigations by local, state and federal law enforcement surrounding financial disclosures he made to run for office and his management of campaign funds.

Those probes were launched after the lawmaker’s biography — from claims of Jewish heritage, to a tale of his mother dying from 9/11-related cancer, to boasts of using his fundraising prowess to help sick and stray animals — collapsed under scrutiny from journalists following his election to the U.S. House of representatives.





New York Governor Kathy Hochul (C) attends a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, during the National Governors Association Winter Meeting, on February 10, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

“I want him gone,” Hochul told CNN in an interview outside the White House in Washington, where she is attending meetings of the nation’s governor’s today.

Hochul confirmed to the network that she did not invite Santos to her meeting with the Empire State’s bipartisan congressional delegation “because I did not think it would be productive.”

“He’s a huge distraction for our state — and that’s not just from Democrats, that’s from Republicans,” she added. “He should just move on.”