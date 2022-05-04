Gov. Kathy Hochul more popular than Mayor Eric Adams in NYC: poll

A new poll suggests embattled Gov. Kathy Hochul is the most popular public official in the five boroughs – with higher approval ratings than local officials like Mayor Eric Adams.

The Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday showed Hochul with a 50% approval rating among registered voters compared to 43% for Hizzoner, 45% for Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, 39% for Comptroller Brad Lander, 38% for City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and 44% for NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Hochul, who has campaigned heavily in New York City in recent months, received relatively high marks from black and Hispanic voters as well as 62% of registered Democrats. More than half of voters over age 35 also approve of her job performance, but just 43% of voters between ages 18 and 34 said the same.

Her standing with other voters, however, is more in line with a recent Siena College that showed more New Yorkers would prefer to elect someone else as governor this November rather than give Hochul a full term in office.

Forty-three percent of independent voters approve of her job performance compared to 47% who disapprove. Just 28% of Republicans gave her the thumbs up.

Her 40% disapproval rating among registered voters is also several points higher than Adams and other city officials.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is the most popular public official in New York City, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University. Hans Pennink

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has a 44% approval rating while Mayor Eric Adams has 43%. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

A spokeswoman for the Hochul campaign declined to comment.

Hochul has faced criticism in recent weeks for supporting a state budget that included $600 million in state support as part of a controversial deal for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

The recent arrest and resignation of former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who has pleaded not guilty to five counts related to an alleged bribery scheme, contrasts with her claims of changing the political culture in Albany after replacing disgraced ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo last year.

Hochul has recently face criticism over including taxpayer funding for the new Buffalo Bills stadium in the state budget. Populous

Hochul’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned after getting charged in connection to a campaign finance scheme. Alec Tabak

“I think the stadium deal and a couple of other flaps hurt her,” political consultant Camille Rivera said in a text.