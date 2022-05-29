Gov. Hochul warns gun traffickers ‘don’t come to NY’ as she continues push for weapons ban

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday touted her recent efforts to crack down on illegal firearms, warning gun-traffickers, “Don’t come to New York.”

During an address at Rehoboth Open Bible Church in Brooklyn, the governor vowed to continue to push for stricter gun-control laws while noting that she is using state police to bust people who transport illegal guns to the Empire State.

“I will continue my fight calling for laws to ban these weapons, regulate them. But until that time, I have my state police out there watching the [state’s] borders, because [illegal weapons are] coming over,” she told the roughly 50 parishioners at the church.

“Before it gets to our streets, we’re stopping the bad guys at the border, saying, ‘Go back home and sell your weapons of mass destruction back in Tennessee and Georgia and even Pennsylvania,’ ” she claimed. “’ Don’t come to New York, because we’re going to catch you.’ ”

Hochul announced in her January State of the State address that she was forming a task force targeting illegal guns. The group includes representatives from the NYPD, the state Attorney General’s Office, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and police in nearby states.

New York officials are working towards eradicating illegal guns from the streets. John Lamparski/Sipa USA

The agency met for the first time in January — after two NYPD cops were killed with a stolen firearm.

In response to this month’s massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo — where Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old white supremacist, allegedly killed 10 people — Hochul also unveiled a package of legislative measures and executive orders designed to tighten state gun laws. The bundle includes increasing social-media monitoring by law enforcement and directing state police to more aggressively seize guns from potential shooters under the state’s so-called Red Flag Law.

The day after Tuesday’s Texas school shooting, Hochul also called on state lawmakers to pass legislation that would ban the sale of AR-15-style rifles to people under 21.

The teenage shooters in Buffalo and Texas both used such guns, authorities have said.

Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people at Tops Friendly Market. AP/Joshua Bessex

Meanwhile, disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed congregants at a separate church in Brooklyn on Sunday, when he again made a case for stricter gun regulations in the wake of the mass shootings.

“Let us seize this moment, let us take our outrage and pain and channel it into a positive force,” he told congregants at the Christian Cultural Center. “Let us demand common-sense gun control.”

“Let us make this a moment of progress, and then Buffalo and Texas will not just be two more tragedies on the list that is already too long; they will be the last two on the list.”

The speech marked Cuomo’s fourth public appearance since resigning under threat of impeachment in August after several women made sexual-harassment allegations against him.

Last week, the 64-year-old Democrat spoke to congregants at a church in Buffalo, where he said he was “sickened” by the May 14 racism-fueled massacre at a Tops Friendly Market.

The scandal-scarred former longtime politician first re-emerged in the public spotlight in March, when he went to a Brooklyn church to preach that “cancel culture” had gone too far, and “political sharks” caused him to need to step down. Fewer than two weeks later, he popped up in The Bronx, where he indicated he is open to making a political comeback.

While Cuomo also has released multiple campaign-style TV advertisements, it was revealed in April that he opted not to run in the Democratic gubernatorial primary against Hochul.

Hochul had formed a task force targeting illegal guns. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutters

If he wants to run for governor as an independent candidate, he is running out of time; Cuomo would need to deliver 45,000 petition signatures by the Tuesday deadline.

When asked Sunday about if he will make a comeback, Cuomo side-stepped the question.

“Today is not about politics; today is about focusing on this issue,” he told a group of reporters after his church address.

“I’m speaking as a New Yorker, I’m speaking as an American,” he added. “I don’t have to worry about political correctness, this is the truth.”