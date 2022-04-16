Gov Hochul slams Ron DeSantis for smiling while signing 15-week abortion ban law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for “smiling” while signing into a law for a 15-week abortion ban in his state.

“Smiling from ear to ear as he rips away the reproductive rights of Floridians. It’s cruel and despicable,” Hochul tweeted in response to a post that included footage of the bill signing.

“To anyone seeking abortion care, know that you are welcome in New York,” Hochul said.

Some commenters questioned Hochul’s wording in her fiery response.

“Interesting choice of words, ‘rips,’ as you talk about abortion, gov,” one Twitter user wrote.

The new Florida law, which will go into effect July 1 — would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a dramatic cut from the current limit of 24 weeks.

It does not allow for exemptions for pregnancies causes by rape, incest or human trafficking. However, it does permit the procedure when an abortion is deemed necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.