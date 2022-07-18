Gov. Hochul orders more shark patrols at NY beaches

Gov. Kathy Hochul is ordering state agencies to beef up monitoring of sharks following a series of “Jaws”-like attacks off Long Island in recent weeks.

“We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer,” Hochul announced Monday.

Actions include deploying patrol boats, drones and helicopters on the South Shore along with more public outreach on the dangers of the marine predators.

State parks will also boost lifeguards at ocean beaches by 25 percent by having them work overtime, according to the press release.

At least five people have been bitten by sharks in Long Island waters in recent weeks, including a surfer who fought off a spirited attack.

“I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. Paul Martinka

Beachgoers stand at the water’s edge along Smith Point Beach in Mastic Beach, NY, after a man was bitten by a shark while surfing. Dennis A. Clark

A map of the recent surge in Long Island shark attacks and sightings.

Surfer Shawn Donnelly was bitten by a shark at Smith Point County Beach.

Experts say warmer waters due to climate change and increasing populations of smaller fish may be attracting sharks at increasing rates into the territorial waters of the Empire State.