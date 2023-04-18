Gov. Hochul, hubby earned nearly $1M last year

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul and her husband Bill raked in nearly $1 million in 2022, her first full year in office, according to the couple’s tax return released by her administration Tuesday.

Records show the couple paid $338,077 in state and federal taxes out of $984,250 in total income last year, with total taxable earnings of $910,067 at a tax rate of 29.46%.

The lion’s share of the Hochuls’ wealth comes from the $650,375 that hubby Bill Hochul, a former US attorney, received from his job at the international concessionaire Delaware North.

Another $250,314 came from the governor’s own earnings as the highest-paid state chief executive in the country.

Bill Hochul’s day job as a senior vice president and general counsel at Delaware North has been a source of concern since the governor took office at the end of 2021, considering the company’s size and outstanding business with the state.

But Hochul’s spouse has recused himself from matters involving the state, including a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills that the governor has championed over the past year while securing $600 million in taxpayer support for the project.





Gov. Kathy Hochul and her husband Bill earned nearly $1 million last year while paying more than $338,077 in state and federal taxes. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bill Hochul padded his income with $3,500 in earnings as an adjunct professor at the University at Buffalo School of Law.

The couple shared some of their wealth through $58,424 in charitable gifts last year, mostly in stocks given to nonprofits based in Western New York, where they have a residence.

That largesse includes 200-plus shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet that were given to more than a half-dozen groups such as the Buffalo Jewish Federation and Planned Parenthood of Buffalo and the League of Women Voters of New York State.





Bill Hochul (right) recused himself from matters involving the state, given his job at Delaware North, after his wife became governor in 2021. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Hochuls also gave $1,000 to Penn State University, where Kathy Hochul’s sister graduated and niece currently attends, as part of $3,900 in total cash gifts to charity.

But the rocky economy led to tens of thousands of dollars in capital losses for the Hochuls when they sold some of their portfolio, records show.

She also had to pay back thousands of dollars in outstanding taxes last year, after the state did not withhold enough from her paycheck, according to her office.