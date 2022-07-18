Gov. Hochul frequently flies while NYers struggle at the pump

While New Yorkers are reeling from sky-high gas prices that force them to choose between driving to work, a trip to the store or a family vacation, Gov. Kathy Hochul has been hitching rides on their dime and avoiding traffic altogether by flying to most places.

The governor hit the friendly skies, either on a state helicopter or airplane, a whopping 140 times in the first seven months since she took office last August — with costs to taxpayers estimated at upwards of $170,000, records reviewed by The Post show.

“The governor’s personal frequent-flyer program is immune to things like rising gas prices, cancellations, delays and lost luggage,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Oswego) told The Post.

“Unfortunately the everyday taxpayer – the people paying the bill for her questionable and costly traveling – don’t have the same kind of luxury.”

And the cost to taxpayers of the flights has also increased in recent months, given skyrocketing fuel prices for cars, airplanes and helicopters — which use leaded jet fuel.

The average price for gas in New York state soared from $3.19 a year ago to $4.70 on Sunday, according to AAA, while specialized fuel for aircraft has experienced a similar jump amid a supply crunch.

A flight on a Sikorsky 76D operated by state police costs taxpayers about $2,500 per hour, according to an aviation expert.

Hochul flew more than 100 times between when she took office in August and March of this year.

Gas prices this summer have been as high as the $5.04 per gallon reached on June 14.

Public records show Hochul flew at least 131 hours between August 23, 2021 – when she took over for disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo – and the end of March 2022.

A flight on a Sikorsky 76D operated by state police costs taxpayers about $2,500 per hour, while a Beechcraft King Air airplane runs about $1,300 per hour, according to an aviation expert.

The Democrat’s total flight time and estimated costs per hour suggest her trips over that time period have cost taxpayers somewhere around $170,000, barring any reimbursements the governor might have made.

The average price for gas in New York state soared from $3.19 a year ago to $4.70 on Sunday, according to AAA.

Many more flights could be likely as Hochul crisscrosses the state ahead of the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election with the help of a jumbo jet-sized campaign war chest.

“The Governor’s limited use of state aircraft does not impact gas prices, and she suspended gas taxes for all New Yorkers through the end of the year,” Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays said in an email.

The Hochul administration did not provide a total price tag for the flights, but did not dispute that the jaunts result in at least some significant costs to the public.

The governor’s flying schedule remains on pace with Cuomo, who caught heat for pushing the limit of state ethic rules with his trips on New York-owned aircraft.

How Hochul uses state aircraft

Rachael Fauss, a senior research analyst at good government group Reinvent Albany, said Hochul could veer into questionable territory if her use of state aircraft is dovetailing with personal or campaign purposes.

“When there is state business it is appropriate to use state aircraft but where it bleeds into personal or campaign business that should be paid for by the governor herself or campaign – not the taxpayers,” Fauss told The Post.

While many of Hochul’s flights seemingly meet that standard, transporting her to key meetings, events and press briefings, others appear to fall short.

For instance, the governor took off from New York City on a state-owned Beechcraft King Air 350 in September to attend the Buffalo Bills home opener — the only event listed on her public schedule — with her husband Bill Hochul.

A Beechcraft King Air airplane runs taxpayers about $1,300 per hour. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Records also show Hochul and her husband hitched a ride on a state plane from the Big Apple to Buffalo following a commercial flight after a Democratic Party junket in Puerto Rico in November.

The Sikorsky chopper, meanwhile, seems to be the gov’s go-to vehicle for moving between Albany and New York City, as well as throughout the downstate area.

She even took an 11-minute hop on the helicopter in November to get from Midtown to Long Island for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new hockey arena, records show.

Staffers usually accompany Hochul on flights, with family members, like her son-in-law, sometimes tagging along as well.

Gas prices this summer have been as high as the $5.04 per gallon reached on June 14. Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Trips by state aircraft must be for a “bona-fide State purpose,” according to a February policy memo that outlines Hochul administration policy on the use of state aircraft, which notes that family members and their spouses may accompany the governor on trips.

“Governor Hochul works around the clock, visits all 62 counties every year, and travels across the state by car, train, and plane to deliver for New Yorkers because it’s her job. We strictly follow applicable guidance, and all aircraft use is approved by counsel,” Crampton-Hays said in an email.

Other governors knocked for aircraft usage

Governors of both parties from states including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky and South Dakota have similarly dismissed controversies about their use of taxpayer-funded aircraft.

Some have avoided criticism over their travel habits through a variety of approaches that avoid making taxpayers pick up the tab.

Former Florida Gov. Rick Scott used his personal wealth to fly, while former California Gov. Jerry Brown flew commercial except when traveling to disasters after facing criticism during his term as state attorney general.

Since becoming the first female governor in state history — following the resignation of Cuomo amid a litany of scandals — Hochul has vowed to make state government more transparent and accountable.

At first the governor, like Cuomo, released public schedules showing when and where she used state aircraft – but she has not done so since March.

The governor’s spokeswoman attempted to dismiss the apparent lack of accountability for the trips from Hochul, claiming that, “The transparent and voluntary release of schedules is the entire basis for this story.”

Gov. Jerry Brown flew commercial except when traveling to disasters after facing criticism during his term as state attorney general. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Records obtained by The Post from flight tracker FlightAware, however, show 49 flights by the King Air 350 and 33 more trips by the Sikorsky chopper between April and August — though that record is almost certainly incomplete. It also remains unclear to what extent the governor was on those flights or others during that period.

A New York State Police spokesman confirmed the agency has requested that the FAA block the public release of flight details by state aircraft for security reasons.

The agency covers costs for a total of five aircraft at the disposal of the governor and other top officials out of its general operations budget, though Hochul leans on the Sikorsky helicopter and King Air 350.

“They are also available for law enforcement missions if needed. Executive travel comprises only about 14% of our operational missions,” spokesman William Duffy said in a statement about the use of the five aircraft.

Records show Hochul has taken at least 10 commercial flights, nine private flights and a train trip from New York City to Washington, DC in her first seven months as governor. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Records show Hochul has taken at least 10 commercial flights, nine private flights and a train trip to from New York City to Washington, DC in her first seven months as governor, demonstrating that state aircraft are not the only way to move around the Empire State.

Gas prices have also dropped in recent weeks alongside a suspension of state gas taxes approved by Albany Democrats in the state budget that knocks off 16 cents per gallon.

With the Hochul administration calling for action against climate change, however, fewer lead-spewing flights could help her avoid the years of criticism that shadowed her predecessor’s use of state choppers and airplanes.

“There are public servants who try to lead by example. This is the exact opposite approach,” Barclay, the assembly minority leader, said.

Rep. Lee Zeldin said he would “be using state aircraft far far less than” Hochul does if he defeats her in the race for governor. William Farrington

Taxpayer-funded air support on the campaign trail

State aircraft give Hochul a big boost over Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk) by allowing her to pop up at ribbon-cuttings, policy announcements, COVID-19 briefings and “private events” – which could include campaign events – across the state.

Hochul has raised more than $34 million for her campaign since becoming governor, with campaign finances disclosures showing her with $11.7 million cash on hand compared to just $1.57 million for Zeldin.

“It’s obviously an advantage over an opponent,” former Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, told the Post.

Zeldin – who has been endorsed by the Post’s Editorial Board – has vowed to take another path if elected as the first Republican governor in two decades.

“Unlike Kathy Hochul, as Governor, I would be using state aircraft far far less than she does. It’s also extremely important that it’s for an official purpose,” the congressman said in a statement.

The GOP standard bearer is not the first gubernatorial wannabe who has vowed to do better by taxpayers when it comes to using state aircraft, according to the nonprofit New York Public Interest Research Group Executive Director Blair Horner.

“They come in. They promise the moon and the stars,” Horner said of unfulfilled promises to change the scandal-plagued ways of Albany.

Former Gov. Mario Cuomo got guff during his three terms in office during the 1980s and early 1990s for letting family members like his son Andrew ride on state aircraft.

His Republican successor Gov. George Pataki also caught flak over his air travel after using the issue to beat Mario Cuomo in the 1994 gubernatorial election.

Hochul has faced political setbacks in office such as the resignation of her first Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin following his federal arrest for alleged involvement in a bribery scheme.

Her campaign also paid back the state $11,000 earlier in the year after reporting by the Times Union highlighted how Hochul used state aircraft to reach campaign fundraisers.

The vast majority of flights, like the trip to the Bills game, were never reimbursed, according to her public schedules.

“This governor has not been governor that long yet right, but I think it’s fair to say she’s had a bumpy start,” Horner said.

Additional reporting by MNiyah Lynn and Carl Campanile.