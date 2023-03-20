Gotta love it? NYC’s ‘new’ logo is blast from past as pols rev up city’s post-COVID recovery

They love New York — and the state’s iconic marketing logo from the 1970s, which local officials are reviving to try to boost the Big Apple’s post-COVID recovery.

A fresh campaign to tout New York City will feature the classic “I ♥ NY’’ slogan although with a twist, replacing the “I” with “We” and adding a capital “C” to the end to make “We ♥ NYC,’’ officials said Monday.

“Only two types of people on the globe: those who live in New York and those who wish they could,” said Mayor Eric Adams at a Manhattan press conference announcing the what’s-old-is-new-again logo.

The original logo was created in 1977 by graphic designer Milton Glaser while the city and state were grappling with high crime, budget woes and other challenges — much like today.

“No one will ever beat New Yorkers down,” Adams said alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul at the Times Square event.

“We’re saying, ‘Don’t say, “Woe is me.” ‘Say, “Why not me?” ’ Adams said. “Go volunteer. Participate. Be part of the rebirth that we’re seeing in the city and state.”





Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams unveil an update Monday to the iconic “I Love NY” logo from the 1970s. Matthew McDermott

The new campaign aims to promote the city’s global brand in upcoming months by highlighting community cleanups, volunteerism, local businesses, and subway performers.

“ ‘I Love New York’ was a message to the rest of the world. ‘We Love New York City’ is a message to all of you,’’ Hochul said. “The people who have stayed here, who never gave up, who do believe that New York city’s greatest days do lie ahead.’’

Some colleagues of Glaser actually doubted when he came up with the slogan that a heart symbol should be used to stand in for “love” — until repeated compliments from beachgoers during a chance trip to Bermuda gave him the feedback he said he needed to stick by his idea.

The slogan became a beloved classic.

But as is also classic with New Yorkers, critics were swift to kick around the new version — which also features a more rounded font — on Twitter on Monday.

“Don’t mess with perfection,” a person grumbled above a snap of the old logo.





New York City is getting a new marketing campaign featuring a twist on the “I Love NY” slogan. Matthew McDermott

Roughly $20 million in donations from dozens of businesses such as Amazon, Charter Communications, Google, Macy’s, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, The Related Companies, Vornado Realty Trust and TikTok will jump-start the city’s new publicity campaign through June.

A brass band was at Monday’s kick-off event in Times Square, giving Hizzoner a chance to beat the drum on behalf of the five boroughs before he spoke.

COVID-19 is no longer battering New York like three years ago when the pandemic began – but its side effects continue to do damage.





Adams took the stage to play the drums after the announcement Monday. Matthew McDermott

Manhattan skyscrapers are hovering around 50% occupancy, and the city has yet to recover all of the job losses attributed to the pandemic.

Subway ridership is also down compared to pre-pandemic levels while crime has surged in New York City, despite recent decreases in some violent offenses, compared to the historic lows seen before the coronavirus arrived.

“NYPD is making it safer every day; decreases in homicide, decreasing shootings, crime is going down, our economy is recovering. Don’t believe the hype. Believe in New York City,” Adams said.

“We took the ‘I’ out of ‘I Love New York,’ and we brought the ‘we.’ We’re in this together,” he said.





Local officials hope the new “We Love NYC” slogan helps the Big Apple revive after COVID-19. Matthew McDermott

More civil engagement by New Yorkers will be key to the recovery of the city moving forward, according to Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City that represents big businesses.

“This is going to spur a new level of civic participation, volunteerism, activation of all our resources and celebration of all our great talent and institutions,” she said Monday.

A press release from the governor’s office highlighted five ways officials, businesses and other groups are teaming up for the “We Love New York” initiative.

Earth Day events in partnership with the city Department of Parks and Recreation aiming to get 1 million residents to care for local parks.

Community cleanups organized by the city Department of Sanitation.

Votes by straphangers on their favorite subway performers.

Promotions of small businesses, including those owned by black entrepreneurs, as well as a “best menu items” contest among local eateries.

A “one-stop-shop” for volunteer opportunities through NYC Service.

Steve Swartz, president and CEO of Hearst Corporation, expressed hope Monday that the newly unveiled WeNYC campaign would have a bandwagon effect on fellow business leaders and the city as a whole.

“Many other businesses and building owners will be bringing this message to neighborhoods in every borough and spread it across the city and the globe. This is only the beginning,” he said.