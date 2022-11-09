GOP’s Anthony D’Esposito wins House seat against Laura Gillen

Republican former NYPD Detective Anthony D’Esposito beat out Democratic challenger Laura Gillen to win the race for New York’s 4th Congressional District on Long Island.

D’Esposito, a councilman in Hempstead, LI, defeated Gillen, an ex-Hempstead town supervisor, to flip the seat vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice.

The win in the Long Island district of Hempstead, Freeport and Long Beach, was called by the AP Wednesday.

The Republican win comes despite an analysis from the Cook Political Report which rated the district “Lean Democrat” before the election.

It’s a big knock to the Democrats, who have controlled the district for roughly two decades, but early voting results on Long Island for local resident and GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin indicated enthusiasm among Republican voters.

Still, D’Esposito’s win didn’t come without controversy. He was named in at least three lawsuits during his tenure with the NYPD and cost New York City taxpayers more than $80,000 in settlement payouts.