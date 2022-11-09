GOP Rep. Andrew Garbarino beats back Dem Jackie Gordon -- again

Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino won re-election in New York’s 2nd Congressional District on Long Island, fending off another challenge from Democrat Jackie Gordon.

The Associated Press called the race around 1:30 am Wednesday with Garbarino holding a commanding 60.6% to 39.4% lead and 87% of the votes tallied.

It’s the second time Garbarino has beaten Gordon, a former Babylon town councilwoman and retired Army lieutenant colonel.

Gordon lost to Garbarino two years ago as the pair vied to succeed former longtime Republican Rep. Peter King.

Garbarino voted to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win over former President Donald Trump but did not vote in favor of impeaching Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.