Good Samaritan thwarts attempted daytime robbery in Conn: cops

A woman who’d just left an Apple store in a ritzy part of Connecticut was mugged in broad daylight — before she was saved by a quick-thinking good Samaritan, cops said.

The victim had just bought some things from the tech shop in Greenwich when she was followed outside by two suspects at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement.

“The two subjects then attempted to forcibly take the items that the victim had just purchased,” cops said. “She, along with a family member that was with her, attempted to physically stop the theft.”

But an alert bystander sprang into action and helped the woman and her relative fend off the two suspects, who ultimately ran south along Greenwich Avenue before hopping into a silver sedan, police said.

The woman had minor injuries after the attempted robbery and was taken to a hospital for observation, investigators said.

The two suspects being sought were described as tall and thin black males under the age of 30. Police said one had dark clothing, while the second was wearing dark pants and a pink hooded sweatshirt.

A woman who witnessed the attack said the suspects pounced Monday after the woman came out of an Apple store. Facebook

No weapons were displayed during the attempted heist after the woman exited the Apple store, Greenwich police Lt. Martin O’Reilly told The Post. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was with a male relative at the time and it’s unclear what she bought at the store, O’Reilly said, adding that a full police report had yet to be completed.

A screenshot posted on social media, meanwhile, showed a witness recalling that the woman came out of the Apple store when the suspects pounced and “grabbed” the items she just bought.

“She fought and screamed a lot,” the post read. “It was so scary.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call cops at (203) 622-8004 or an anonymous tip line at (203) 622-3333.