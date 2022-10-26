Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up fight on NYC train: cops

A good Samaritan was stabbed on a Lower Manhattan train after he tried to break up a fight between two women early Wednesday, cops said.
The 31-year-old man intervened in the brawl on a southbound No. 6 train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station just before 6 a.m., police said.
“Why are you hitting on her?” he asked, according to police sources.
One of the brawling women, believed to be in her 20s, then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed him in the shoulder, neck and arm, authorities said.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.
A knife was recovered, authorities said.
Police were looking for the alleged stabber, who cops say had short black hair and wore green shorts.