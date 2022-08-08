Good Samaritan shot trying to stop robbery at NYC smoke shop: cops

A good Samaritan tried to intervene when four robbers stuck up his pal’s Upper West Side store early Monday — and ended up shot in the foot, cops said.

The 29-year-old do-gooder was inside the Lincoln Convenience smoke shop on Broadway near West 71st Street around 4:20 a.m., keeping his store-employee friend company because the shop had been recently robbed, authorities said.

Suddenly, four men, including at least one who was armed, barged in to rob the store, cops said.

When the victim intervened, one of the suspects shot him in the foot, police said.

The suspects fled with an undetermined amount of cash and CBD oil, cops said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police respond to the Lincoln Convenience smoke shop where a 29-year-old good Samaritan was shot early Monday. Robert Mecea

A police officer stands outside the Lincoln Convenience smoke shop after the early Monday shooting. Robert Mecea

No arrests had been made by later in the morning.