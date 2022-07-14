Glenn Johnson indicted in rape, trafficking of runaway girl, 14

A man who once made an NYPD commander’s Top 10 list of worst recidivists offenders was indicted for allegedly raping and trafficking a 14-year-old runaway girl he met at Penn Station, Manhattan prosecutors said Thursday.

Glenn Johnson, 62, is accused of raping the teenager in a subway bathroom on March 9 and then taking her to an alleyway the next day where she was sexually assaulted by multiple men.

The girl had run away from home and taken the Amtrak to Penn Station when she encountered Johnson, who in 2016 landed on a fed-up Manhattan cop’s list for notching 158 arrests dating back to April 1983.

“He stayed with the child constantly, giving her food and shelter, buying her lingerie, making her watch pornography,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Marcella Lupski said during Johnson’s arraignment Thursday.

Then, “He raped her in a subway bathroom,” Lupski said. Johnson also allegedly forced the teen to perform oral sex on him, according to the indictment.

On March 10, Johnson “took her to have sex in an alleyway with different men,” Lupski alleged.

Prosecutors said one of the men paid Johnson to rape the teen.

Prosecutors say Johnson met the girl at Penn Station after she had run away from her home. Robert Miller

The sicko then brought the girl back to Penn Station and was “walking hand in hand” with her, when an Amtrak police officer recognized her from a missing persons poster, Lupski said.

Johnson – who already has a level two sex offender designation – allegedly left the scene, but was later arrested.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking a child, first and second-degree rape and criminal sexual act. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the top count.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Melissa Jackson ordered Johnson held without bail.

Johnson’s defense attorney Liam Rogers Malanaphy asked the judge to release his client claiming that he has always showed up to court in prior cases.

“I’ve had the benefit of knowing Mr. Johnson on previous matters … every time we have gone to court he has been waiting for me – including during the pandemic,” the lawyer said.

“I understand these charges are extremely serious charges. He appreciates the gravity of the situation,” Malanaphy added.

Johnson landed on the top of Midtown South NYPD Inspector Russell Green’s “Targeted Ten” list that was compiled to help drive down petty crimes near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The list – which was passed onto the DA’s office – noted that Johnson’s arrests span more than three decades going back to a sealed arrest in April 1983.

Amtrak didn’t immediately return a request for comment.