Girl killed by driver with learner’s permit IDed as Davina Afokoba

The 10-girl-old girl who was fatally struck by a motorist with only a learner’s permit has been identified Thursday, and authorities said she lived just blocks from the deadly scene.

Davina Afokoba was on the sidewalk on Beach Channel Drive near Dix Avenue in Far Rockaway when a black Mazda lost control and jumped the curb around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman with only a learner’s permit, struck the girl and a 32-year-old woman before smashing into a car wash, cops said.

Afokoba, who lives just over two blocks from where she was struck, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The older victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she was expected to survive her injuries, according to sources, who said the woman and the girl were not together.

FDNY officials gather at the scene of the fatal crash. Peter Gerber

No charges have been filed against the driver. Peter Gerber

Surveillance video showed the driver failed to negotiate a turn onto Beach Channel Drive, and accelerated as she plowed through the busy intersection and slammed into the building, striking the pedestrians.

As of Thursday morning, no charges had been filed, the NYPD said.