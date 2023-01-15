Girl, 17, fatally jumps from posh UES apartment building: NYPD

A teenage girl fatally threw herself off the top of a luxury apartment building on the Upper East Side on Sunday afternoon, cops said.
The 17-year-old girl jumped from the eighth floor of 122 E. 82nd St. around 12:54 p.m., cops said. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
The girl’s identity wasn’t immediately released.
Co-ops in the Manhattan building have sold for as much as about $5 million recently, according to StreetEasy.com. The real estate Web site says the prewar building is nine stories tall.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.