Girl, 17, fatally jumps from posh UES apartment building: NYPD

A teenage girl fatally threw herself off the top of a luxury apartment building on the Upper East Side on Sunday afternoon, cops said.

The 17-year-old girl jumped from the eighth floor of 122 E. 82nd St. around 12:54 p.m., cops said. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The girl’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

The teen jumped from the eighth floor of 122 E. 82nd St. on Sunday.

Officers investigate the tragic scene.



Advertisement The teenager’s identity was not immediately released.

She was pronounced dead shortly after the fall.



Advertisement

Co-ops in the Manhattan building have sold for as much as about $5 million recently, according to StreetEasy.com. The real estate Web site says the prewar building is nine stories tall.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.