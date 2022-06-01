Girl, 16, stabbed in apparent unprovoked attack in NYC

An attacker knifed a 16-year-old girl in the shoulder in an apparently unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, disturbing video released Wednesday shows.

The footage from NYPD shows the teen walking into the Urban Juice Bar & Grill in Brownsville around 6 p.m. May 22 when a man came up behind her, raised a black knife and stabbed her once in the left shoulder.

Then the suspect slowly walked off, the clip shows.

The teen girl was walking into the Urban Juice Bar & Grill in Brownsville when a man came up behind her. DCPI

The suspect raised a black knife and stabbed the girl once in the left shoulder. DCPI

The victim was treated at the hospital and released. DCPI

The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Cops are still looking for the suspect, described as a man with a medium complexion, weighing about 150 pounds with a thin build, black hair and goatee, authorities said.

He is shown in the footage wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of a white lion on the back, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

