Girl, 14, shot on grounds of East Harlem NYCHA development

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg early Friday on the grounds of an East Harlem public housing development, cops said.
The teen was in front of a building on First Avenue near Paladino Avenue, part of NYCHA’s Wagner Houses, just after 1 a.m. when she heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.
She was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to her leg and is listed in stable condition, cops said.
It is unclear whether the teen was targeted in the shooting.
A man wearing a black mask fled the scene after the incident, police said.
Hours earlier, a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Frederick Douglass Boulevard near West 142nd Street in Harlem, authorities said.
He was taken to Harlem Hospital, also in stable condition.
A man wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt bolted on foot after the shooting, cops said.
The motive for the violence was not immediately clear.
The gunplay comes amid a citywide surge in shootings. The latest NYPD data shows 1,456 shootings reported in 2021 – a staggering 102 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.