Girl, 13, visiting from Illinois groped in NYC: cops

A perv groped a 13-year-old female tourist in Midtown as she walked with her parent in broad daylight this week, authorities said.

The Illinois child was walking on Eighth Avenue near West 47th Street in Manhattan just after 2 p.m. Tuesday when the creep touched her private area as he passed by, cops said.

He fled east along 48th Street, police said.

The suspect wore a blue T-shirt and black sun hat that he later removed. NYPD

Footage shows the suspect wearing a blue t-shirt and black sun hat — which he later removed — as he walked down the block, turning to look behind him at one point.

Police are still trying to track him down.