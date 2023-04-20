Girl, 12, shot in head, 3 others injured in Harford drive-by

A 12-year-old girl shot in the head was among four people struck in a drive-by shooting in Connecticut Thursday night, according to police.

The preteen was an innocent bystander when gunfire rang out around 8:45 p.m. as she sat in a parked car in Hartford, authorities said, according to Fox 61.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.





The shooting happened in Harford around 8:45 p.m. FOX 61

An 18-year-old was found on the side of the road near the parked car and was seriously injured after being shot, NBC Connecticut reported.

Two other male victims walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police suspect the three males were the intended targets as they stood on the sidewalk and the young girl was caught in the gunfire, Fox 61 reported.

It’s unclear how many shooters were involved. Police are searching for the car where the shooting came from.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert called the shooting “very tragic and a very unfortunate incident,” NBC Connecticut reported.