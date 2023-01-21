Giants superfan charts survival plan for Eagles rumble in Philly

Philly is phanatical.
It’s a town where a bonkers bird’s backer once stole the prosthetic leg of a Vietnam vet, Eagles fans booed Santa Claus, and a judge presided over an in-stadium courtroom.
But that doesn’t faze iconic Big Blue diehard Joe Ruback of Rockland County, who will be amongst the 67,000 lunatics in the stands for the Giants-Eagles game Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Ruback, 53, aka the “License Plate Guy,” has been going to Giants home games for 45 years and home and away games since 2000.
“Philly by far is the worst,” he said of the unruly fans. “It’s a different animal.”
Here are the 5-foot-9, 190-pound Ruback’s rules for survival for Noo Yawkas about to invade the city of brotherly love:
“Don’t ever arrive late! If you’re driving down to Philly and you have stickers [on your car] … or even a New York plate, you know you are getting messed with.”
Ruback is going to the big game with bud Danny Parisi, 44, of New Jersey. They’ll get there “monster early” and find a cash parking lot.
The dynamic duo and two other Big Blue pals coughed up $3,500 apiece — yes, $14,000 total — for four front-row tickets behind the Giants sideline bench.
“There is a big difference sitting down low and sitting up high. I tell Giants fans that if you are sitting up high, it can take 10 minutes to get help,” he said.
Last but not least: Take the abuse in stride.
“I’m not a liked guy in Philadelphia. But I’m not supposed to be. I take all the hate,” Ruback boasted. “You have to have a thick skin. At every NFL stadium, you catch a little crap. It’s just ten-fold in Philly.