‘Ghost gun’ obsessed Taco Bell staffer returned to work after shooting

The “ghost gun” obsessed fast-food staffer who allegedly opened fire inside a Bronx bodega –killing a man and injuring two other people — ditched the untraceable weapon and went back to work at Taco Bell after the fatal shooting, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Edison Cruz, 25, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court, where prosecutors revealed chilling details about the early Tuesday morning bloodbath.

Assistant District Attorney John Bennett said the 31-year-old victim and his wife were at the Taco Bell on Jerome Avenue when a fight broke out with the suspect.

“Then there was another confrontation outside,” Bennett continued.

Cruz allegedly opened fire, hitting the 31-year-old victim in the torso and striking two bystanders at around 12:50 a.m. in Mount Hope.

He then trailed the wounded victim to a bodega at 6 East Burnside Avenue and “shot him in the head,” Bennett told Judge Wanda Negron.

“The defendant is seen on video walking to East Tremont Avenue, where he put the gun in a bag and dropped the bag at 1 East Tremont Avenue and returned to Taco Bell,” the prosecutor said.

Edison Cruz was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the deadly Bronx Bodega shooting. Ellis Kaplan

Cruz has been arrested three times since 2020.

The suspect used an untraceable gun to commit the crimes.

Cruz has a history of committing crimes. Ellis Kaplan

The suspect, a nut for illegal “ghost guns,” allegedly used one of the untraceable weapons in the shooting, sources have said.

Cruz was taken into custody at his fast-food job and charged with murder, manslaughter and attempted murder.

The other two victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, law enforcement sources said.

Cruz pulled up to the Bodega and harmed innocent bystanders. FNTV

Cruz holds his gun to intimidate bystanders, ultimately shooting them. FNTV

The victim attempts to escape the scene. FNTV

Cruz shot a victim in the head. FNTV

Law enforcement sources said Cruz has had earlier scrapes with the law, including a 2020 bust when he was allegedly nabbed wearing a bulletproof vest and walking down the street with a grenade launcher strapped to his back.

In all, Cruz has been arrested three times since 2020 and was twice released because the charges were not eligible for bail under the state’s criminal justice reform measures.

He was ordered held on $15,000 bail after his third prior arrest but was released in July under an alternative release program.

The suspect disposed of the gun in a bag before returning to work. Robert Mecea

A detective checks store camera surveillance video in a store at the scene of the triple shooting at 6 Burnside Ave. Robert Mecea

The scene is barricaded for investigators. Robert Mecea

The sources said Cruz has been on the NYPD radar for this apparent affinity for the stealth handguns, with one cop calling him “the poster child for ghost guns.”

The guns are particularly problematic for police because they are assembled at home with parts ordered online and do not have a serial number.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for Taco Bell said the company that employed Cruz was “shocked” by the charges against him.

“We are shocked and upset to hear that this happened,” the statement said. “The franchise owner and operator of this location has informed us that they are working with the local authorities in their investigation and has offered counseling services to all team members present. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”