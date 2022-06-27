Ghislaine Maxwell is ‘genuine’ and ‘kind,’ says fellow inmate

Ghislaine Maxwell is “genuine and kind” and offered to teach fellow inmates yoga, a jailhouse friend wrote to the judge who is set to sentence the convicted sex-trafficker on Tuesday.

Tatiana Venegas, who was locked up with Maxwell in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, submitted a handwritten letter in support of her buddy, court filings revealed. Maxwell, 60, has been held at the federal lockup since she was arrested in July 2020.

“When Ghislane [sic] Maxwell first arrived in the unit, she introduced herself to everyone with a handshake. ‘Hi, I am Maxwell’ she says with a smile genuine and kind,” Venegas, 31, wrote. “It took all of us by surprise.”

Within one week of Maxwell arriving at the jail, “she had volunteered to teach ESL, teach yoga, and help women with their GED,” Venegas said.

The convicted madam’s pal wrote she felt compelled to write a letter on her behalf because “I believe it’s important to know that there are also positive opinions, some of which are among inmates in the unit.”

She also said it’s important to “point out the good in people.”

Venegas remains incarcerated at MDC on a narcotics conspiracy charge, records show.

Maxwell was convicted in December of grooming young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

The disgraced British socialite was put on suicide watch at the jail ahead of her sentencing hearing, but her attorney said Saturday that she “is not suicidal.”

Harriett Jagger, a wealthy former fashion executive at the magazines Vogue and Tatler, will be the only friend to vouch for her in court, according to reports.

Maxwell was convicted in December of grooming young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. SDNY/SplashNews.com

Maxwell and her attorneys have complained about the conditions of her incarceration since her arrest, claiming she was subjected to strip searches and awakened every 15 minutes.

Prosecutors have told the court the former Epstein sidekick deserves between 30 and 55 years behind bars for her “monstrous” crimes.

Her attorneys have pleaded for leniency, asking that she get between four and five years. They’ve argued that Maxwell is being used as a scapegoat for the government’s inability to prosecute Epstein, who killed himself behind bars in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.