George Soros groups pump cash into NYC’s John Jay College

Left-wing billionaire George Soros has pumped more than $500,000 into the New York City college that serves as a breeding ground for woke district attorneys.

The Dem donor’s charities have funded research and financed programs and a workshop at CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, according to public records reviewed by The Post.

Tom Anderson, director of the Government Integrity Project at the National Legal and Policy Center in Virginia, said Soros’ team uses cash to throw money into institutions “and make a massive impact that no one realizes that they’re making.”

John Jay, a traditional training school for cops, is home to the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution, which pushes the controversial progressive ideas adhered to by Democratic District Attorneys such as Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg, Chicago’s Kim Foxx and Los Angeles’ George Gascon, who have pushed for lighter sentences or the downgrading of serious criminal charges even as crime soars.

There does not appear to be a direct link between Soros and the Institute, which is funded by four other groups — Arnold Ventures, the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Schusterman Family Philanthropies and the Microsoft Justice Reform Initiative.

Soros’ Open Society Institute shelled out $500,000 to John Jay’s Center for Media, Crime and Justice in 2007 to help “promote a more comprehensive understanding of crime by journalists,” according to a press release issued at the time.

The money was earmarked to help foster connections between reporters and the criminal justice academic and activist community to “promote intelligent, rich, research-backed reporting.”

The media center has, in turn, supported Soros by publicizing Open Society fellowships in its online “The Crime Report.”

“The progressive left has an intense focus on spending charitable money to influence journalism in the United States to advance their progressive agenda,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group.

Soros and his groups have been funding progressive DA candidates across the country in the name of criminal justice reform. To promote and perpetuate his radical “soft on crime view,” Soros targets institutions such as John Jay “by supporting DAs and through his grant making,” Fitton said.

Soros foundations have given grants to John Jay instructors including Karen Terry, a criminal justice prof, whose resume lists $707,959 in funding from Soros groups although some of the money may have been shared with researchers at other colleges. A chunk of the funding, $415,000 from 2010 to 2013, went to study the decline in crime in the Big Apple along with an analysis of the controversial NYPD stop and frisk policy.

Terry also listed a grant for $228,179 from 2011 to 2013 to look at “partnerships between John Jay College and institutions in China that are involved in public safety, policing, and criminal justice education.”

And in 2014, the Open Society Foundations co-sponsored a John Jay workshop called “Bridging the Divide: Can Police-Community Partnerships Reduce Crime and Strengthen Our Democracy?”

A college spokesman said he couldn’t provide details on Soros-linked contributions.

“John Jay College welcomes support from a variety of funders that enables researchers, students and thought leaders of diverse viewpoints to engage in compelling research and dialogue on important public safety and justice issues facing our communities,” said Richard Relkin.

A spokesman for the Open Society Foundation said its grant money was not intended to move anyone to a particular point of view.

But Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, said that for years, “left-wing academics have been preaching ‘police abolition’ and ‘prison abolition’ in the universities.”

“Now, left-wing political operatives have spent millions electing woke prosecutors who have pledged to put those theories into action. The results have been catastrophic. They promised social justice but have unleashed chaos into American cities,” Rufo said.