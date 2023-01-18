George Santos was often broke, used fake name: ex-roommate

A former roommate of shamed Long Island Rep. George Santos said Tuesday that the now-Republican congressman suffered from “delusions of grandeur,” was often broke and used a different name during their brief cohabitation.

Gregory Morey-Parker told “CNN This Morning” he met Santos in 2013 and took him up on his offer to live together for a few months while Morey-Parker looked for a new apartment in Astoria, Queens.

“It was definitely an interesting, interesting few months,” Morey-Parker told co-host Don Lemon.

Gregory Morey-Parker, a former roommate of New York Rep. George Santos, said on Tuesday that the fabulist lawmaker showed signs of “delusions of grandeur” during their time living together in Astoria. CNN

“I suppose the, the biggest thing I took away from it was, like, just delusions of grandeur,” the ex-roomie claimed. “Like, he, he would just go to bars with, you know, like rolls of $100 bills and, you know, three days later he would have no money.

“Or, you know, he would constantly be saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, I’m going to sell my phone, I’m going to sell my phone. Do you know anybody who wants to buy it?’ And, you know, I’m like, ‘Well, why are you selling it?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, well, don’t worry about it.’”

“His mother was a housekeeper in Manhattan,” Morey-Parker added, “and it just didn’t seem feasible for him supposedly to to come from all this generational wealth, if you will.”

During this period, Morey-Parker recalled, Santos went by “Anthony Devolder,” combining his middle name and mother’s maiden name.

“I’ve never known him as George Santos,” the former roommate said.

Santos has admitted to lying about his career, education and religion — as well as a claim that he was a real estate tycoon with 13 properties.

Indeed, the freshman lawmaker was so hard up for cash that he admitted to stiffing a Queens landlord for some $12,000.

Gregory Morey-Parker, who once lived with Santos, said Santos was wearing his own Burberry scarf at a “Stop the Steal” rally. WSMV-TV Nashville

“I kind of assumed that he had made up, you know, about going to Baruch and NYU. But then I thought, ‘Well, maybe I was wrong,’ you know, after the election, because I’m sure the DCCC [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee] and RNC [Republican National Committee] would have, you know, investigated him and at least his opponent would have done some opp[osition] research,” Morey-Parker said.

“I don’t understand. Like, did he go one by one to everybody in his district and just literally pull the wool over their eyes? Like how? it’s just flabbergasting.”

Keeping track of all NY Rep. George Santos lies

Santos is facing several investigations in connection with his campaign lies and the murky sources of his 2022 campaign funding. He has resisted calls from Democrats and Nassau County Republicans to step down from his seat.

Morey-Parker also claimed that Santos stole his designer scarf and wore it while giving a speech in Washington the day before the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot — in which Santos claimed that his own 2020 House election defeat was fraudulent.

” I do miss my stone-checked Burberry scarf, but at the same time. it’s why I feel like they’re not focusing enough on the issues at hand,” said Morey-Parker. “You know, where did all this money come from to finance the campaign?

“You know, the whole thing is just, it’s quite bewildering to me. I mean how he even got elected.”

Santos did refute one aspect of the interview, telling Lemon that he had not stolen the scarf or “or anything else in his life.”