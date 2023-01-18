George Santos’ late mom was in Brazil, not Twin Towers, during 9/11 attacks: report

Rep. George Santos’ late mother was nowhere near the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, immigration records show, despite his claims that the terror attack caused her death.

Fatima A.C.H. Devolder was in her native Brazil for the entirety of 2001 — meaning she could not have been working in Lower Manhattan on 9/11, according to the records obtained by The Forward.

The US Citizen and Immigration Services recorded Devolder as coming to the US in 1985 — three years before she gave birth to the future congressman — on a Seasonal Agricultural Workers visa.

Devolder — who had a ninth-grade education — worked on a South Florida bean and squash farm before moving to New York to be a home aide and housekeeper, The Forward reported.

She moved back to Brazil in 1999 and reportedly filed a request with the US Consulate in Rio De Janeiro for a new green card, claiming hers was stolen.

As of 2003, the situation had not been resolved, and Devolder told immigration officials she hadn’t been in the US for four years, according to the outlet.

The revelation confirms that Santos, 34, made up the story about his mother being among the thousands of victims of the deadliest attack on US soil.

The Republican’s 2022 House campaign website claimed that Devolder “was in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001, when the horrific events of that day unfolded. She survived the tragic events of September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer.”

Fatima A.C.H. Devolder was not in the US during 2001, despite her son George Santos’ claim that her death was caused by the 9/11 attacks, according to a new report.

Santos had repeatedly made the false claim on the campaign trail. Twitter/santos4congress

In reality, Devolder died of cancer 15 years after the attack in 2016, according to an online obituary that had since been taken down.

The congressional con artist, who is known to go by the pseudonym Anthony Devolder, admitted to The Post last month that he made up — or “embellished” — his professional and educational credentials, but did not come forward with truth nature of his mom’s death.

Keeping track of all NY Rep. George Santos lies

Santos’ website also falsely claimed that his mother — who records showed spoke “little English” two decades after immigrating to the US — was a “financial executive,” not a housekeeper, The Forward reported.

The immigration records also offered more proof that another one of Santos’ particularly horrendous lies — that his grandparents were European Jews that escaped Nazi persecution by immigrating to Brazil in 1940 — was a complete fabrication.

Santos had remained defiant in the midst of growing demands for his resignation from the House. AP

Devolder’s 2003 green card application lists her parents, Paulo Devolder and Rosalina Horta Devolder, as being born in Rio in 1918 and 1927, respectively, according to the outlet.

The latest revelations came as Santos refused to resign despite the demands of members of both parties.

The lawmaker’s outrageous avalanche of deceit and his questionable campaign financing is under investigation by local, state and federal officials — while prosecutors in Brazil have reopened a fraud case against him that dated back to 2008.