George Santos also lied about attending prestigious Horace Mann

More apparent lies have been uncovered from Rep.-elect George Santos’ mostly fictitious personal biography — including his enrollment at a prestigious Bronx prep school, according to a new report.

In the latest batch of newly revealed fabrications, Santos had claimed he attended Horace Mann, but the elite private school has no record the truth-challenged 34-year-old Long Island politician had ever enrolled.

Santos, in a campaign biography from his failed 2019 congressional run said that “He began Horace Mann preparatory school in the Bronx, however, did not graduate from Horace Mann due to financial difficulties for his family.”

Santos elaborated during an interview in 2020 that the 2008 financial crisis allegedly forced his parents to pull him out of the school.

“They sent me to a good prep school, which was Horace Mann Prep in the Bronx. And, in my senior year of prep school, unfortunately, my parents fell on hard times, which was something that would later become known as the depression of 2008,” Santos claimed on the “Police Off the Cuff After Hours” show.

George Santos claimed he attended Horace Mann, but the private school has no record of him in their system. AP/ Mary Altaffer

The lying politician claims he had to leave the school due to financial struggles. J.C.Rice

“We were hit a little earlier on with the overleveraging of real estate. And the market started to implode. Um, and the first thing to go was the prep school. You know, you can’t afford a $2,500 tuition at that point, right? So anyway, um, I left school, uh, four months to graduation,” he added.

That story doesn’t check out, according to a CNN report on Wednesday.

“We’ve searched the records and there is no evidence that George Santos (or any alias) attended Horace Mann,” Ed Adler, a spokesman for the Horace Mann school, told CNN.

The news outlet uncovered a number of other alleged untruths Santos has made in recent years.

In the summer, Santos told a New York-based podcast that he publicly criticized Goldman Sachs at a conference while he was an employee of the Wall Street giant – a job Santos told The Post on Monday that he misrepresented.

“Have you ever heard of a Goldman Sachs employee take the stage at the largest private equity conference in the world – SALT, run by Anthony Scaramucci – and berate their employer? Well, I did that,” Santos said on the podcast.

“And I did it in the fashion of renewable energy and global warming. This was the panel I was on. And they’re all talking about solar, wind, and this was back, what, seven years ago now? And I said, you know what, this is a scam. It’s taxpayer money that gets subsidized.”

Scaramucci told CNN that there is no record of Santos attending one of his conferences.

Santos also apparently falsely claimed that his family’s Jewish name was Zabrovsky and he used it to fundraise for a pet charity.

Santos lied on his resume for career and political gain. Stephen Yang

Santos also stated he worked for Wall Street firms, which proves to be another lie. Stephen Yang

“We don’t carry the Ukrainian last name. For a lot of people who are descendants of World War II refugees or survivors of the Holocaust, a lot of names and paperwork were changed in the name of survival. So I don’t carry the family last name that would’ve been Zabrovsky. I carry my mother’s maiden name which is the Dutch side of the family,” Santos told Fox News digital in February.

A genealogist hired by CNN found “no sign of Jewish and/or Ukrainian heritage and no indication of name changes along the way.”

Santos also claimed in a December 2020 radio interview that his mother “fled socialism in Europe” and in another 2020 interview that she immigrated to the US from Belgium, but genealogical records reviewed by the news outlet show Santos’s mother was born in Brazil.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly is investigating Santos about his numerous lies. AP/Seth Wenig

The Republican district attorney for Nassau County announced Wednesday that her office was probing GOP Congressman-elect George Santos after he admitted to The Post earlier this week that he had fabricated much of his past claims about his life.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” DA Anne Donnelly said in a statement. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the Third District must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress,” Donnelly added.

“No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it,” she continued.