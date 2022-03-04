The Hamden Journal

Garbage truck kills pedestrian near Barclays Center

A pedestrian died Friday after being hit by a garbage truck in Brooklyn, cops said.

The 62-year-old man was crossing the street at Flatbush and Atlantic avenues in Crown Heights just before 4 p.m. when he was hit by a private garbage truck and died, police said.

The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene and cops are investigating.

No further details were released.

