Gang of NYC robbers hitting local Bronx businesses at gunpoint: police

Bronx businesses have been terrorized by a string of robberies believed to be carried out by a gang of at least four young men, police said.

Over the last two weeks, the gang has knocked off a nail salon, a barbershop and two delis — brandishing guns and grabbing cash and jewelry from their victims, cops said.

The first of four incidents took place around 6:30 p.m. on March 12, when four men walked into a nail salon at 53 West 181 St. and approached a 36-year-old man sitting inside with his girlfriend. One of the muggers pulled out a gun, and the group made off with a gold chain and Cartier glasses valued at approximately $19,500, police said.

A few hours later, they hit up a barbershop at 2011 Anthony Ave. Apparently, the same group of men threatened the people inside at gunpoint and took off with cash and jewelry valued at approximately $21,800 and approximately $600 in cash, the NYPD said.

A little after midnight on March 19, three unidentified men burst into a deli on the Grand Concourse, went behind the counter, brandished a weapon and stole a woman’s gold chain valued at about $3,800 before fleeing, cops said.

The group was seen robbing a salon in the Bronx. DCPI

There are believed to be at least four men involved in the string of robberies. DCPI

They struck again two days later, this time at Kings Deli at 117 West Kingsbridge Road. Three thieves, brandishing weapons, took approximately $800 in cash from the register, $1,000 in CBD oils and $1,300 in electronic cigarettes. They ran from the store westbound on West Kingsbridge Road, police said.

No one was injured in any of the robberies, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.