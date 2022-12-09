Fur-hooded suspect sought in NYC straphanger attack

The assailant who cops believe slashed a 66-year-old Midtown straphanger in an unprovoked attack this week is shown in new surveillance images wearing a long winter coat with a fur hood.

The victim was riding a southbound No. 6 train pulling into the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. Thursday when the suspect slashed him in the head and ear, cops said.

The attacker, who is believed to be in his 40s, stood up and appeared to be stretching just before he knifed the victim, cops said.

New surveillance images show the suspect who the NYPD believes slashed a 66-year-old man on a No. 6 train in Midtown. NYPD

The attacker then got off the train, police said.

The victim got off at the next stop and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police released the surveillance images Friday morning as they continued looking for the attacker.

He is also shown wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and pants and a black mask.