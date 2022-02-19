Funeral scheduled for fallen FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard

A wake and funeral have been scheduled for the FDNY firefighter who died a day after battling a heavy blaze in Far Rockaway.

The wake for Jesse Gerhard, 33, will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Frederick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in Islip.

The funeral will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore.

Gerhard, of Long Beach, was a seven-year veteran of the department assigned to Ladder Company 134 in Far Rockaway. He collapsed at the firehouse Wednesday after fighting the house fire a day earlier. He was rushed to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.