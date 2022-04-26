Funeral plans for FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein set

The funeral for Timothy Klein, the FDNY firefighter killed in a raging Brooklyn blaze over the weekend, will be held in Queens on Friday.

Klein’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Francis de Sales, 129-16 Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Belle Harbor, a secretary at the Catholic parish confirmed Tuesday.

Klein, 31, the son of a retired Bravest, died while battling a Sunday afternoon fire on Avenue N near East 108th Street in Canarsie, officials said.

Fire officials say smoke-eaters were battling the fire when flames suddenly swept through the second floor of the building, sending them leaping from windows as part of the structure began caving in on itself, fire officials said.

Klein was fatally injured in the structural collapse, according to authorities and sources.

“Our members worked feverishly, very hard under very difficult conditions, to try to reach [Klein],’’ Acting Chief of Department John Hodgens told reporters Sunday evening. “Unfortunately, they were not able to get to him in time, and he succumbed to his injuries.

“Timothy lost his life doing his job that was asked of him every day.”

People gather near a makeshift memorial at the bunting ceremony for fire fighter Timothy Klein after he was killed in a three-alarm fire. Gregory P. Mango

According to authorities, Timothy Klein’s body was found in the home’s charred remains along with another person’s body. Gregory P. Mango

Possible family members watch the ceremony honoring the late firefighter Timothy Klein. Gregory P. Mango

Klein died while battling a Sunday afternoon fire on Avenue N near East 108th Street in Canarsie. FDNY via AP

Firefighters of the FDNY responding to the 3 alarm fire that took the life of Timothy Klein. BRIGITTE STELZER

Several years ago, the fireman had given the eulogy for fellow firefighter Steven Pollard after Pollard was killed on duty at the scene of a Brooklyn car crash.

A 21-year-old autistic man, identified as Carlos Richards, also died in Sunday’s inferno.

Richards was reported missing by his family when flames broke out in their home, authorities said.

Timothy Klein’s funeral will take place at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Francis de Sales on Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Belle Harbor. Gregory P. Mango

Timothy Klein was fatally injured in the structural collapse, according to authorities and sources. Brian Grogan

Fire officials say smoke-eaters were battling the fire when flames suddenly swept through the second floor of the building, sending them leaping from windows. Gregory P. Mango

According to fire officials, the structure began to cave in on itself. BRIGITTE STELZER

Later Sunday, Richards’ body was found in the home’s charred remains, authorities said. The young man was autistic and home alone at the time, said a woman answering a phone number listed for Richards’ mother. The woman declined further comment.

“Our condolences go to the family of the firefighter who died trying to save Carlos,” a man told The Post by phone Monday, after answering the same number.

“Our hearts go out to his family. Right now, we’re grieving for Carlos, and we share the same pain that they are feeling,’’ added the man, who did not identify himself.