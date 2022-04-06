Frightening video shows man setting Brooklyn club ablaze

Lawmakers push for bill cracking down on landlords after historic Bronx fire



Crying puppies pulled from house fire in Arizona



Woman dies in Long Island fire



California industrial facility explosion injures multiple people



A shocking new video shows the moment an unknown firebug walks into a Brooklyn club and empties out a can of gasoline before setting the joint ablaze.

The footage released Wednesday shows the arsonist, wearing a hoodie, as they dump the gasoline on the ground. The suspect then puts a lighter to the gas and a conflagration erupts on camera.

The fire was set Sunday night in the Rash nightclub in Bushwick and destroyed much of the club with one of the owners previously telling The Post “very little of it will be salvageable.”

The blaze sent two women — a bartender and a DJ — to the hospital. A bouncer, who briefly caught on fire, also sought medical treatment, according to the owners.

Footage shows a man allegedly setting the Rash nightclub in Bushwick on fire. DCPI

A man is accused of pouring gasoline on the floor. DCPI

The man then lit the gasoline on fire, setting a huge blaze. DCPI

Footage shows firefighters clearing the inferno on the second floor of the Rash nightclub. Citizen App A bartender and a DJ were injured during the arson fire. Citizen App

The fire left extensive damage inside the Rash nightclub. rash_nyc/Instagram

One of the owners claims nothing much is “salvageable” at the burned-down nightclub. rash_nyc/Instagram Bystanders watch firefighters respond to the fire at the Rash nightclub in Bushwick. Citizen App

The Rash nightclub was a popular nightlife spot in Bushwick, Brooklyn. rash_nyc/Instagram

A view of the Rash nightclub before it was burned down. rash_nyc/Instagram

The two women hospitalized, a 25-year-old and 23-year-old, suffered minor burns to their shoulders and other parts of the body. They were treated at Wyckoff Hospital.

Cops were searching for the arsonist on Wednesday.