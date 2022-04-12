Frank R. James ID’d as person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting

A 62-year-old man has been identified as a person of interest in the savage Brooklyn subway attack that injured at least 29 people Tuesday morning, officials said.

Frank James rented a U-Haul van tied to the N train attack in Sunset Park and is being sought for questioning, police said at an evening briefing.

The key to the van was found at the scene of the crime, as was a credit card that rented the vehicle out of Philadelphia, cops and law-enforcement sources said.

It is unclear if James is the suspected gunman, the department said.

Authorities said 10 of the injured commuters had been wounded by gunfire.

The gunman had been on the run for hours before police uncovered a crucial clue: the van, which had Arizona plates and was located on West Third Street near Kings Highway late Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

Police have launched a massive manhunt for the shooter and revealed that surveillance cameras at the Sunset Park subway station were not working at the time of the assault. Law enforcement sources told The Post that the cameras tend to go out “from time to time.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an earlier press conference that the suspect is a roughly 5-foot-5 black man with a heavy build at around 170 pounds. He was wearing a gas mask, an orange and green construction-type vest, neon-green work helmet and a hooded gray sweatshirt at the time.

During an evening press briefing, Sewell said that among the items recovered by cops at the scene were a 9 mm handgun, a hatchet, gasoline and “consumer-grade fireworks.”

At least one witness said she mistook the attacker for an MTA worker.

In an e-mail earlier in the day to the entire police patrol force, cops had been ordered to keep their eyes peeled for the U-Haul and mark down its location and license plates.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the CrimeStoppers website.