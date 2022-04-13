Frank James now considered suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting

The man wanted in connection to the savage Brooklyn subway attack that injured at least 29 people is now considered a “suspect,” the NYPD said Wednesday.

Frank James, 62, was initially named as a person of interest in the wake of Tuesday’s rush-hour attack on the N train in Sunset Park.

The upgrade to James’ status was “based on new information that has become available to the team,” Mayor Eric Adams told WNYC radio.

Adams did not disclose what the new information was or how it was obtained.

James was still at large as of Wednesday morning.

“We are going to continue to close the loop around him and bring him in, and continue the investigation into this horrific act against innocent New Yorkers,” Adams said on MSNBC.

The NYPD on Tuesday had released images of James and the U-Haul they believe he rented ahead of the attack.

Frank James is now considered a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting. prophetoftruth88/YouTube

29 people were injured in the attack, including 10 straphangers who were shot. Derek French/Shutterstock

James was still at large as of Wednesday morning. Getty Images

At least 29 straphangers were wounded, including 10 people who were shot, when the rampage unfolded aboard the Manhattan-bound N train just as it was pulling into the 36th Street station in Sunset Park just after 8:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.