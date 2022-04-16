Frank James claimed he was fired because of race

Alleged subway shooter Frank James complained his career as a machinist was derailed by discrimination — but court records show he was a shoddy worker who refused to fix his own mistakes.

James, 62, worked as a machinist at Curtiss-Wright, a massive defense contractor, for 17 months, suing the company for racial discrimination in Newark Federal Court after he was fired in March 1991 for insubordination.

His bosses at the time said James failed to fill out inspection sheets and made parts incorrectly, then blew off directives to fix the sloppy work, decades-old court papers reveal.

After being fired by Curtiss-Wright in 1991, James was arrested for repeatedly calling the company to make “terroristic threats,” local prosecutors told The Post. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

In some of the hundreds of videos he posted to social media, James described taking a machine shop course in the early 1980s before going to work at Curtiss-Wright, and griped he “couldn’t get any justice for what I went through.”

He was disciplined eight times in his final 13 months with the company, including for excessive absenteeism, and was once suspended for three days for “failure to perform,” according to accounts from Curtiss-Wright employees filed by the company in response to James’ 1991 lawsuit.

James told a supervisor at the Wayne location that he wouldn’t fill out the inspection sheets as directed “until the Union told him to do so,” said his then-supervisor, James Powell, in court papers.

29 people were hurt, including 10 with gunshot wounds, in James’ attack. Will B Wylde via AP, File

A year earlier, in 1990, then-shop foreman Kevin Noon found in James’ work area five parts that were defective “because of Mr. James’ own errors in machining.”

“I told him that he should correct his mistakes before his shift ended and not leave this work for the next operator,” Noon recalled in the legal filing. After James ignored him, Noon’s supervisor gave James a three-day suspension, since it was the second warning “for the same violation within the past three months.”

James was arrested by cops in the East Village on Wednesday for his subway shooting. AP Photo/Meredith Goldberg, File

James was one of five employees fired for insubordination from 1985 through 1991, then Curtiss-Wright Human Resources exec Joseph Sangregorio said in court records, noting that the other canned workers were white or Asian and race did not factor into the decisions.

After being fired, James was arrested for repeatedly calling Curtiss-Wright to make “terroristic threats,” local prosecutors told The Post. In 1995, he was found guilty of harassment.

Sangregorio didn’t recall the details of the case when reached by The Post, but said, “It’s unfortunate that Frank James did what he did, it disturbs me.”

James was one of five employees fired for insubordination at Curtiss-Wright from 1985 through 1991, according to court records. Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Stephen Bosin, an attorney who represented Curtiss-Wright in the James case, recalled: “I do know that he felt that he had been treated unfairly.”

A judge tossed James’ discrimination case, noting he’d failed to explain how his race played a role in his termination.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also found in 1991 that James “was disciplined the same as Whites who committed the same infraction.”

By 1997, James filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. He listed debts of $18,235, including $7,000 in federal back taxes, $3,000 in New York state back taxes, $6,000 in student loans and a $2,235 car note. Then unemployed, he listed assets of $1,710, including a 1986 Oldsmobile 98 valued at $800, $500 in tools, and his $200 apartment security deposit.

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy ordered James’ debts discharged.

–Additional reporting by Kathianne Boniello

With Post Wires