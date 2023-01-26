Fourth suspect, 18, arrested in subway attack on Fox weatherman

A fourth suspect had been arrested in the alleged subway beating of a Fox News meteorologist over the weekend, police said Thursday.

Dante Hampton, 18, was arrested and charged with third degree assault, a misdemeanor, for his role in the attack on weatherman Adam Klotz, 37, on a southbound 1 train early Saturday, cops said.

Hampton, who allegedly hit Klotz with a closed fist, was given a desk appearance ticket to show up to Manhattan Criminal Court at a later date, according to cops and police sources.

Three other suspects — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were arrested soon after the attack and then released, cops said.

Klotz, who first posted about the attack on Instagram on Sunday, declined to comment Hampton’s arrest and the charges when reached by The Post Thursday.

He told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night that he was headed home from watching the New York Giants playoff game at a bar after midnight on Saturday when he spotted the teens trying to set the hair of an “older gentleman” on fire with a joint.





Adam Klotz documented his injuries on Instagram. Adam Klotz/Instagram

“I was just sitting right there watching it and how can you not [intervene]?” he recalled.

“[I said], ‘Whoa, guys, you can’t do that.’ And then they just did not want to be told what they could or couldn’t do. So then suddenly the focus was on me.”





Dante Hampton was arrested and charged with third degree assault. DCPI

Klotz said the group beat him for several minutes, and even followed him to another subway car when he tried to escape.

“This whole group comes and gang-rushes me, jumps on me and just starts beating me and kicking me,” he said.

“I hear, ‘Put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep.’ They wanted to knock me out.”





Klotz declined to comment on the latest charges. Facebook/Adam Klotz

In the wake of the attack, Klotz said he wanted “someone to be held responsible.”

“Where is the structural change? Put some cops down there. I want [Mayor] Eric Adams to do something more long-term, that this wouldn’t happen to someone else,” he lamented.

The three teens who had already been released with “juvenile reports” could only face charges if Klotz files a complaint with the city Department of Probation, which would then decide if it would refer the case to the Law Department, officials said previously.

The juvenile reports they were given are handed to youngsters who allegedly commit an act that would constitute an offense if perpetrated by an adult.

In order to be charged with second degree assault, a felony, Hampton would have had to have inflicted “severe physical injury” on the victim.

A spokesperson from Fox did not immediately return The Post’s request for a comment on Hampton’s arrest.