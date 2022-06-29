Fourth of July weekend rain in tri-state region expected to clear in time for fireworks

The Fourth of July holiday weekend forecast was a mixed bag, forecasters said Wednesday, but conditions are expected to be dry for fireworks in New York City and the tri-state region.

The Big Apple will get off to a sizzling start Friday — with a high of 91 degrees expected – before a cold front approaches later in the day and into Saturday, bringing a “good chance” of showers and storms for most of the day, Fox Weather meteorologist Seth Darling told The Post.

“The chance of showers and storms will persist throughout the day and into Saturday evening,” Darling said. “Saturday’s a wash.”

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut should see clearer skies on Sunday, although parts of northern New Jersey may see lingering showers early in the day. But most of the region should be dried up by noon.

Sunday looks to be the best bet for beachgoers — especially during the afternoon hours — with a high of 83 degrees amid partly cloudy skies and low humidity expected along the coasts. A few showers may pop up along beaches in eastern Long Island throughout the day, but Sunday’s low in New York and surrounding areas will be around 70 degrees.

“I would say it’s definitely a beach day,” Darling said.

Monday is also likely to be another good day at the beach, with highs in the mid-80s and mostly sunny skies. But cloudy conditions later in the day could impact visibility at regional fireworks shows, including the Macy’s 46th annual display along the East River, Darling said.

“But we are expecting Monday to be mostly dry,” he said.