Four stabbed during brawl on Brooklyn subway platform

Four people — including three teens — were stabbed during a fight inside a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday afternoon, cops said.

The violence took place at the Broadway-Flushing Avenue station on the J and Z train platform around 3:17 p.m., according to police.

One 16-year-old was stabbed in the left arm, and a second 16-year-old was stabbed in the right chest, cops said. A third 16-year-old was stabbed in the left chest.

Three of the stabbing victims are teenagers. All of them were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. Peter Gerber

A fourth victim, a 21-year-old man, was stabbed once in the left arm and once in the left chest, according to police.

All of the victims were taken to Woodhull Hospital by private means in stable condition, police said.

The attackers were described as teens who fled on foot. The nature of the beef was unknown.