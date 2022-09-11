Four people shot in brazen, broad-daylight attack in NYC

A brazen caught-on-video shooting left four people wounded outside a Bronx housing project, police said Sunday.

The unidentified gunman was wearing a peach-colored hooded sweatshirt when he walked up to his victims in broad daylight outside the Pelham Parkway public-housing site around 4:40 p.m Friday, cops said.

Shocking footage from the scene shows the shooter firing several shots before running off.

Two of the victims, 29- and 26-year-old men, were hit in the buttocks, with both driven to local hospitals by private means, police said.

Both were listed in stable condition.

Another victim, 22, was shot in the left ankle and listed in stable condition at Montefiore Medical Center, police said.

A fourth man, 28, was hit in the foot and was in stable condition at Montefiore.

The gunman fled north on Matthews Avenue.

Police said the gunplay continued Sunday when two people were shot at Zerega Avenue and Westchester Avenue in The Bronx. Further details of the incident have not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact the NYPC Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-877-577-TIPS or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.