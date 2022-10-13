Four men shot overnight in NYC, one critically: cops

Four men were shot overnight in the Big Apple – including one left clinging to life in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.

A 28-year-old man was blasted in the head on Pacific Street near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

He was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center in critical condition, police said.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear Thursday morning.

About 40 minutes earlier, a 33-year-old man was shot in the hand at Nostrand Avenue and Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.

He was described as uncooperative with investigators, and was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the evening, a 35-year-old man was shot in the stomach around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at McGuinness Boulevard and Dupont Street in Greenpoint, police said.

Authorities say a gunman fired at him and fled.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

In the Bronx, a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was blasted in the left thumb and buttocks on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue in Belmont around 2 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The motive was not immediately known.