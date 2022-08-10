Four men indicted in Bronx slaying of rapper Avanti Frowner

Four men have been indicted for the broad-daylight slaying of Los Angeles-based drill rapper Avanti Frowner inside a Bronx pharmacy, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Frowner, whose stage name is “Moneygang Vontae,” was shot dead after he and a friend were chased into Amazing Pharmacy on Tremont Avenue on June 9 by four assailants trying to rob him of his gold chain and other possessions.

“The defendants allegedly attacked two men, robbing them of money, their phones, and jewelry,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in a statement. “[Frowner] was in New York to perform, and needed medication at a pharmacy. He was shot and killed in this senseless crime.”

Isiah Garrett, 24, was charged with first-degree murder. Garret, Allan Algarin, 23, Nayshon White, 25, and River Jones, 18, were each charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery and other charges, according to the DA’s office.

The attackers left Frowner on the floor soaking in his own blood after the fatal shooting.

Garrett and Jones were arraigned on Tuesday in Bronx Supreme Court. Algarin, White and Garrett were arrested in Georgia where they fled after the killing.

All four defendants were remanded and are due back in court on Oct. 26, the DA’s office said.

Investigators said that the four defendants, along with a fifth suspect who remains on the loose, approached Frowner and his friends outside the pharmacy at about 1:40 p.m. after the rapper had just purchased eye drops.

Four of the five suspects involved in the fatal shooting and robbery have been apprehended, officials said. DCPI

The men robbed Frowner and his pal of their jewelry and cell phones and beat Frowner to the ground as they tried to take his watch and cash.

During the robbery, Frowner was forced into the pharmacy at gunpoint and shot multiple times in the torso, prosecutors said. The rapper was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Chilling footage of the shooting obtained by The Post showed four suspects struggling with Frowner inside the store before one of them fired off at least four shots. The group then fled, leaving the Frowner sprawled out behind the counter soaking in his own blood.

A 2020 press release on the Renegade Promotions Entertainment and Distribution website described Moneygang Vontae as “a lyrical artist that raps and speaks about things he has really been through.”

Frowner was killed inside a Bronx pharmacy earlier in 2022. YouTube

Isiah Garrett is accused of fatally shooting Frowner during the robbery. Tomas E. Gaston

He began rapping as a high school freshman, and was heavily influenced by Lil Wayne, as well as his older brother and cousin, the release said.

“He was a good son, he did what he was supposed to do,” Frowner’s grieving father, Roger Frowner, 56, told The Post the day after the slaying. “Then he went out on his journey.

“All I wanna say is I’ll be glad when this is all over, because the memory will always be there,” the rapper’s father added. “You know I want justice for my son. I’m just hurt right now.”