Four injured, one critically, in Brooklyn crash

Four people were injured — one critically — after a car collided with a scooter and slammed into a traffic pole in Brooklyn, according to officials and photos from the scene.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of East 17th Street and Avenue L in Midwood, according to officials.

One person was rushed to New York Community Hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

Four people were injured from the crash. Paul Martinka

Three others were taken to Maimonides. Two had minor injuries and the other had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Additional reporting by Lucia Sloane