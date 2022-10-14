Four injured, one critically, in Brooklyn crash

Four people were injured — one critically — after a car collided with a scooter and slammed into a traffic pole in Brooklyn, according to officials and photos from the scene.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of East 17th Street and Avenue L in Midwood, according to officials.
One person was rushed to New York Community Hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.
Three others were taken to Maimonides. Two had minor injuries and the other had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.
